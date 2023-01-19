Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building

The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building.

Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO)

The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department.

Chief Yates said theft and vandalism at the current location prompted the need to relocate.(AUDIO)

Council members voted unanimously to the $218,000 construction bid by Searcy Construction.