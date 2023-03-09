Union City Council Accepts Bid for Pickleball Court Construction

Union City Council members have approved the bid price to install Pickleball courts at Graham Park.

During the monthly meeting at the Municipal Building, Mayor Terry Hailey announced the bid for the six courts.(AUDIO)

Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis then explained his conversation with Bill Smith at NSite concerning concrete, along with plans for the court lighting.(AUDIO)

Following discussion, board members voted unanimously for the construction costs.

Francis said he anticipates work to start on the courts within the next month.