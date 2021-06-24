Union City Council Agrees to New Hydrant Flushing Costs

The City of Union City will be forced to pay more for hydrant flushing for the next three years.

City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the increased cost to Council members due to a new contract.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon said the cost is for each hydrant to be flushed one time per year, with repair costs to be additional.

Councilman Jim Rippy asked if incoming federal funds would cover the flushing contract.(AUDIO)

Council members voted unanimously to accept the new agreement with the Atwood company.