City officials in Union City have agreed to change their ordinance concerning refuse and trash pickup by the Public Works Department.

Board members recently cast a unanimous vote for the change, after hearing from Public Works Director Jason Moss. (AUDIO)

Moss told the board about a major increase in the pickup volume this year. (AUDIO)

With the re-written ordinance to change the scope of pickup and disposal, Mayor Terry Hailey asked Moss to define the new city procedures. (AUDIO)

Moss asked Council members for a grace period, to allow city residents to understand the new procedures for pick-ups by Public Works.