Union City Council Approves Fireworks Company for Fourth of July

The City of Union City has found a fireworks vendor for the Fourth of July.

During this week’s Council meeting at the Municipal Building, City Manager Kathy Dillon informed the board about a single bid for the holiday event.(AUDIO)

Mayor Terry Hailey asked the City Manager to specify to the fireworks company, to begin the show at Graham Park promptly at 9:00 on the fourth.

Following the discussion, board members voted unanimously to accept the $13,000 bid.