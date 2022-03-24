Union City Council Approves Lease for Ten New Zero-Turn Mowers

Union City Council members heard a request for new zero-turn mowers for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Director Robin Francis made a presentation to Council members for the needed upgrade of equipment.

Union City Parks and Recreation maintains approximately 250 acres in both the Sports and Cemetery Division.

Francis made the request for five 52-inch mowers and five 60-inch mowers.

The two year lease bid of $46,014, from First Choice Farm and Lawn of Union City, was accepted unanimously by Council members.