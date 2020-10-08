Union City Council members approved an extension of a mowing project in the city, while sending a Public Works resolution back to the drawing board.

During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey introduced the right of way mowing bids for Everett Boulevard.

The issue that drew the biggest discussion came with the second reading of an ordinance concerning refuse and trash disposal by the Public Works Department.

During the 25-minute discussion, Council members Randy Barnes, Dianne Eskew, Jim Rippy and Mayor Hailey all had questions and concerns about specific procedures for local residents.

During his explanation of the resolution to Council, Public Works Director Jason Moss said the updated plan was modeled after other local communities, which drew a reaction by Councilman Rippy.

Councilman Barnes recommended the board discuss the issue further at orientation, and no action was taken at the meeting.