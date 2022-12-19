Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras

Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city.

Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant.

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the cameras will help law enforcement officers.(AUDIO)

Chief Yates explained the process of obtaining cameras for the city.(AUDIO)

The Chief said the plan is to involve multiple agencies with the camera patrol.(AUDIO)

Chief Yates said the License Plate Recognition cameras will be attached to poles in Union City, and are not used for speed enforcement.