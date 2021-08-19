Union City Council Approves Reading of Parking Ordinance

Union City Council members discussed the issue of vehicles parking on city streets, during their meeting on Tuesday.

Board members are looking to amend the Municipal Code pertaining to motor vehicles, traffic and parking.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield addressed the board about issues with recreational vehicles and campers.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said the code amendment also deals with other parking issues.(AUDIO)

Council member voted unanimously on a first reading of a new Ordinance dealing with recreational vehicles and trailer parking.