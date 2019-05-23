Union City Council members have decided to allow farming to resume at the Industrial Park, after a proposed hemp facility has yielded no movement.

An announcement was recently made that a company was wanting to purchase the entire remaining property at the Industrial Park, to construct a $150-million dollar hemp fiber and seed operation.

Due to anticipated immediate movement with the hemp operation, this year’s farming lease by Ronnie Johns Farms, of South Fulton, was canceled.

But, at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey said he now feels the planting of the park should continue.

Mayor Hailey, along with Councilman Jim Rippy continued to discuss the issue.

City Manager Kathy Dillon spoke about the dealings with Johns Farms, and said the ground is ready to plant.

Following additional discussion, board members agreed to allow Johns Farms the opportunity to plant the ground at the industrial park.