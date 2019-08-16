A Union City Council member ignited a conversation about city and business growth, during a recent meeting at the Municipal Building.

Councilman Frank Tucker began the discussion, when he addressed City Manager Kathy Dillon about the city population.

Ms. Dillon then explained a process in which potential businesses use to select a location.

Councilman Randy Barnes and Mayor Hailey also spoke about local business.

Ms. Dilllon told Councilman Tucker that despite the cities size, her office does receive inquiries concerning properties and possible incentives for potential new businesses.