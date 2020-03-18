The use of city parks and facilities, during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a topic of conversation at the Union City Council meeting.

City Manager Kathy Dillon asked Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris to address the restroom facilities.

With college baseball canceled and Major League Baseball on hold, Turf Management Director Chris Crockett was asked about the local baseball fields, with Morris questioned about other city facilities.

Crockett also told Council members that baseball tournaments scheduled for Elam Stadium, and the other parks, have all been canceled.