May 9, 2023
Union City Council Members Approve Increased Penalties for Damaging Government Property and Water Theft

The City of Union City has made a stand against those who damage government property and steal utility services.

City Council members have approved a measure that will be costly, for those who steal water that has been cut off for non-payment.

City Manager Kathy Dillon explained an ongoing problem.(AUDIO)

 

The City Manager introduced a plan to help eliminate the theft of services.(AUDIO)

 

Following lengthy discussion, Council members voted unanimously to impose the stiffer penalties and possible court charges.

 

Charles Choate

