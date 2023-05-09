Union City Council Members Approve Increased Penalties for Damaging Government Property and Water Theft
The City of Union City has made a stand against those who damage government property and steal utility services.
City Council members have approved a measure that will be costly, for those who steal water that has been cut off for non-payment.
City Manager Kathy Dillon explained an ongoing problem.(AUDIO)
The City Manager introduced a plan to help eliminate the theft of services.(AUDIO)
Following lengthy discussion, Council members voted unanimously to impose the stiffer penalties and possible court charges.