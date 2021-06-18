Union City Council Member Requests Information on County Adopted Hotel-Motel Tax

A Union City Council member says he wants more information pertaining to the county’s passage of a new hotel-motel tax.

The Obion County Commission dissolved their private act Tuesday morning, and unanimously accepted a new hotel-motel law.

With the vote, the county will now collect four-percent from all hotels and motels, along with bed and breakfast, and home rentals for tourists.

All proceeds from the passage will be used for tourism and tourism related expenditures by the county.

At Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting, Councilman Randy Barnes said he would like a better explanation of the new law.(AUDIO)

During additional discussion, Barnes continued to express his concern at how the new law will affect Union City.(AUDIO)

Barnes requested City Manager Kathy Dillon to have City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. look over the new law and make a presentation to the board.

The new hotel-motel law is scheduled to go in affect on July 1st.