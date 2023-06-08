Union City Council Members Accept Bid to Demolish Former Westover School

Union City Council members have accepted a bid to demolish the former Westover School building on Florida Avenue.

The dilapidated neighborhood school building has been the topic of discussion, and complaints, over past years of Council meetings.

Although a bid of $121,000 was received for the project, City Manager Kathy Dillon recommended acceptance of a bid of $141,000 by Dustin McCartney, who is certified and has a good work history with the city.

During the discussion, Mayor Terry Hailey, and Council members Hal Mosier and Randy Barnes, responded to a concern from an individual attending the meeting.(AUDIO)

Councilman Barnes also said he was concerned about the danger of the building to the city’s emergency service personnel.(AUDIO)

Council members unanimously approved the bid for demolition.