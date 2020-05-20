By a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Union City Council members agreed to reopen their parks to the public.

During discussion on opening for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, both City Manager Kathy Dillon and Councilman Jim Douglas expressed the need for the public to begin taking care of themselves.

During the teleconference, Ms. Dillon said people are ready to get back to more normal situations.

Councilman Douglas was the first to recommend the reopening of the parks, implying the city cannot monitor the actions and movements of all citizens.

Mayor Terry Hailey then read an order from Governor Bill Lee eliminating capacity limits in restaurants on Friday, along with the opening of large attractions, such as water parks, amusement parks, theaters and more.

Members then voiced their approval to reopen the parks, restrooms and pavilions on Friday.