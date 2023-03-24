Union City Council Members Approve New VoIP Phone System

Union City Council members have approved a new phone system for the government and its agencies.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich made a presentation at this weeks meeting, saying the change was much needed.(AUDIO)

Chief Ullrich, and Mayor Terry Hailey, explained the features provided with the new system.(AUDIO)

HisCall Incorporated is based out of Dickson, with a representative in McKenzie.

After hearing the price quote proposal, Council members voted unanimously for the new phone service.