Union City Council members approved the rezoning of two pieces of property during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

Members first voted to rezone property on Sherwood Drive from Planned Industrial to Intermediate Business.

Mayor Terry Hailey said the decision was made to allow a storage facility, with Building and Codes Director Jim Temple saying the site would be for boats and RV’s.

Members also approved rezoning property at the corner of Section Line Road and Tyson Drive from medium density residential to Planned Industrial.

Mayor Hailey said this change was to accommodate mini-storage buildings, but questioned the use of the property.

City Council members also approved the purchase of a side-arm mower from Thompson Machinery for $160, 316.

The purchase was made after the board learned contract mowers were charging the city $130,000 a year for the mowing.