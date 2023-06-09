Union City Council Members Approve Various Bids at Meeting
Union City Council members accepted several bids for items at their meeting this week.
Board members approved gravel, rock and Rip Rap bids, with 610/33C rock at $22 per ton from Ford Construction, and 57 rock at $23.50 per ton from Ford Construction.
A bid for 12-inch Rip Rap of $33.31 from Riverfront Limestone LLC. was also approved.
Board members accepted a bid of $13,325 for a hose purchase for the Union City Fire Department from Safe Industries. Although the bid was the highest of four received, it was the lone bid to meet all specifications.
A bid of $43,055 was approved from Ford Construction for asphalt at the new Union City impound lot.
Council members received three bids for a tractor lease for the Turf Management Department, with Mahindra Bobcat of Union City submitting the low price of $46,926.
Ford Construction was awarded the Union City street paving project with a bid of $1,193,525. Union City Paving submitted the low bid of $1,099,421, but the decision was based on price per square foot.
Council members also approved an audit contract of $35,500 from Alexander Thompson Arnold, for the year ending June 30th of 2024.
The board agreed to solicit bids for the 4th of July fireworks show for a one-year contract, with three year option.