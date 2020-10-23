Union City Council members approved the purchase of four new vehicles at this weeks meeting.

Mayor Terry Hailey presented the submitted bid prices for each vehicle.

Members approved the bid for two, 2021 Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles at a cost of $34,595 each.

A 2021 model two wheel drive pickup truck for Animal Control was approved on a bid price of $22,624, and a bid for a 2020 model four wheel drive crew cab pickup truck, for the Investigative Division of the Police Department, was accepted at a cost of $32,920.

Mayor Hailey said the Investigative Division truck would be purchased through the drug fund.

All accepted bids for the vehicles were submitted by Taylor Ford in Union City.