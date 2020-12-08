A Union City Council member prompted discussion on the decay of awnings in the downtown area.

Randy Barnes told board members that he noticed the damage while looking at the city Christmas decorations.

Council member Katie Keathley said the awning issue has been addressed, but the issue falls back to building owners who do not reside in Union City.

Mayor Terry Hailey suggested reaching out to other communities, who have been successful with downtown improvements.

Councilman Jim Rippy suggested City Manager Kathy Dillon reach out to Main Street Director Lauren Tanner, Lindsay Frilling at the Chamber of Commerce, and some downtown business owners, to have a meeting on the issue.