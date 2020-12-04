Union City Council members are going to address garbage cans near the roadway in the coming months.

The issue drew considerable attention at this weeks city meeting, when Council member Dianne Eskew questioned residents leaving them at the street.(AUDIO)

City Manager Kathy Dillon said homeowners leaving their garbage cans at the road has been an issue for many years.(AUDIO)

Councilman Randy Barnes suggested reaching out to other communities to see how they address the garbage situation.(AUDIO)

The City Manger said a reminder to bring garbage cans back to the home, would be added to the outgoing utility bills.