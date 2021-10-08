Union City Council Members Discuss Paving and City Beautiful
Union City Council members held their first monthly meeting this week at the Municipal Building.
During the meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey questioned City Manager Kathy Dillon about the start of street paving.
Board members were also given information by Ms. Dillon on the second reading of an Ordinance concerning the City Beautiful Commission.
Following the presentation, Council members voted unanimously to amend the City Municipal Code to eliminate the City Beautiful Commission.