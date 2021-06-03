Union City Council Members End Boating at Veterans Pond

Due to abuse by fishermen, Union City Council members have agreed to end all boating at Veterans Pond.

City Manager Kathy Dillon brought up the issue of boats at this weeks monthly meeting.(AUDIO)

Mayor Terry Hailey said the actions of some fishermen was not what was intended when the pond was established.(AUDIO)

During discussion of the relocation of a large amount of turtles at the pond, the City Manager and Mayor also revealed theft at the site.(AUDIO)

Signage of the “no boating” rule will be placed at the park when completed.