Union City Council Members Questioned About Condemned Properties

A lack of enforcement on condemned city property prompted discussion at the Union City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Appeals Committee member Cloney Taylor questioned the board about the inactivity of enforcement on condemnation.(AUDIO)

Taylor then questioned the need for the Appeals Committee.(AUDIO)

During the discussion on the blighted properties, Mayor Terry Hailey requested an explanation from Jim Temple, the Director of Planning and Codes.(AUDIO)

Board members also learned that action can be taken in December, on the former Old West Steakhouse building on Reelfoot Avenue.

The building has remained idle since a fire caused considerable damage on December 22nd of 2019.