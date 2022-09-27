Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries

Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries.

The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery.

According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed memorial did not comply with city guidelines.

Boykin appeared at the last City Council meeting.(AUDIO)

City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the need for the cemetery Ordinance.(AUDIO)

Following the discussion, Council members moved the deadline for removal until October 30th with plans to review the issue at their October orientation.

Photos of some of the personal memorials have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.