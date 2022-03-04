Union City Council Members Support Legislation by Representative Darby

Union City Council members have voted to support a bill being introduced in the Tennessee Legislature by State Representative Tandy Darby.

In support of Darby’s House Bill 1949, a Resolution from the city was written to submit to the General Assembly.

Mayor Terry Hailey read the Resolution, which included the section explaining a proposed avenue for collecting property fees and fines.(AUDIO)

The Resolution requested lawmakers passage of the collection legislation.(AUDIO)

City Manager Kathy Dillon said she had been trying to get collection of property violations for fifteen years.

Council members voted unanimously in support of the Resolution for Representative Darby’s bill, which is scheduled for presentation next week.