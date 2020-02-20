Union City Council members have expressed their disapproval of the county’s decision to charge for half of the reappraisal of properties.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a letter from Obion County’s Assessor of Property, Judy Smith, stated cities will now pay half of the cost following a vote by the County Commission.

Union City’s cost for one year is $30,678, with a three year cost of $92,034, and the five year appraisal cost of almost $154,000.

Council member Randy Barnes quickly expressed his displeasure at receiving the notice.

Councilman Dianne Eskew remarked on the submitted letter, with Barnes addressing a county property tax on the city.

Mayor Terry Hailey said before any action is taken, he wants to receive additional information.

Following discussion, board members requested an invitation be sent to Ms. Judy Smith to attend a meeting to explain the reappraisal fee.