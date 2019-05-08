Union City Council members opted to pay more to keep their business local, during their meeting at the Municipal Building.

Three bids were received for the purchase of a pick-up truck for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Three bids, which met the specifications needed for the vehicle, were received.

Humboldt Chrysler and Dodge submitted the lowest bid for a Dodge Ram 1500 at $20,301, with Lonnie Cobb Ford, of Henderson, submitting a $22,044 bid for a Ford F-150.

The highest received bid was Taylor Ford of Union City, at $23,133 for a Ford F-150.

Following the reading of the bids, board member Dianne Eskew made a motion to accept the bid price from Taylor Ford of Union City.

Council members then voted unanimously to accept the bid for the Ford F-150 truck.