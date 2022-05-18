Union City Council Members Vote to Remove Traffic Enforcement Cameras

Union City Council members have voted to end the use of red light and speed enforcement cameras.

By a 4-2 vote, Council members voted to not extend a new contract with Redflex, which now ends the camera enforcement as of July 1st.

When addressing the agenda item, Police Chief Ben Yates was the first to speak of the enforcement.(AUDIO)

Councilman Randy Barnes then spoke about the inability by law to collect the issued tickets.(AUDIO)

Following extended discussion, Council members Jim Rippy, Randy Barnes, Jim Douglas and Mayor Terry Hailey voted to not extend a new contract, with Council members Katie Keathley and Diane Eskew voting to extend the camera enforcement.