Union City Council Members Welcome New Board Member

Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Terry Hailey presented the welcoming at the start of the meeting at the Municipal Building.(AUDIO)

Ms. Tucker will fill the Ward 4 seat of her late husband, Frank Tucker, who passed away on April 14th.

She was sworn-in by City Clerk Tracy Gore, with a presentation also made by Mayor Hailey.

Ms. Tucker will serve until the August election, when a new council member will be voted in.

Photos of the swearing-in, and a presentation by Mayor Hailey have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.