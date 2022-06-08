Union City Council Members Welcome New Board Member
Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Terry Hailey presented the welcoming at the start of the meeting at the Municipal Building.(AUDIO)
Ms. Tucker will fill the Ward 4 seat of her late husband, Frank Tucker, who passed away on April 14th.
She was sworn-in by City Clerk Tracy Gore, with a presentation also made by Mayor Hailey.
Ms. Tucker will serve until the August election, when a new council member will be voted in.
Photos of the swearing-in, and a presentation by Mayor Hailey have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.