June 8, 2022
Union City Council Members Welcome New Board Member

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey made a presentation to Jo Ann Tucker, before Tuesday’s meeting at the Municipal Building. Ms. Tucker will serve the Ward 4 seat of her late husband, Frank Tucker, until the August election….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City’s City Clerk, Tracy Gore, swears-in Jo Ann Tucker (left) as the new Council member at Tuesday’s meeting…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Terry Hailey presented the welcoming at the start of the meeting at the Municipal Building.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Tucker will fill the Ward 4 seat of her late husband, Frank Tucker, who passed away on April 14th.

She was sworn-in by City Clerk Tracy Gore, with a presentation also made by Mayor Hailey.

Ms. Tucker will serve until the August election, when a new council member will be voted in.

Photos of the swearing-in, and a presentation by Mayor Hailey have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

 

Charles Choate

