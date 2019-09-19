Union City Council members have agreed to an additional cost for the splash pad project.

While the splash pad and skate park still remain unopen after over two years of construction, City Manager Kathy Dillon presented board members an option to install a protective paint on the concrete surface.

Mayor Terry Hailey said a meeting was recently held at the site, with an agreement made to allow part of the park to open soon.

Ms. Dillon also told board members that a verbal and written agreement has been made to fix cracks, and other issues at the site, by October 31st.