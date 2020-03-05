Union City Council members are hoping an answer can be found to a possible agreement, which would void cities paying half of the county reappraisal costs.

Municipalities in Obion County recently received a letter from Obion County Assessor of Property, Judy Smith, stating that cities are to pay half of the cost of the last property reappraisal conducted in 2018.

During this week’s Union City Council meeting, Councilman Randy Barnes shared information he received from a former county official.

Councilman Barnes said the county budget chairman was on the committee at the time Bill Burnett served as chairman of the county commission.

A request was made to have City Manager Kathy Dillon contact Ms. Smith, to find the year the one-percent property tax was adopted.

In October of 2019, County Commissioners voted unanimously to have all cities pay half of the reappraisal costs, with each to only pay for a three year period.

The total owed to the county is just over $163,000.