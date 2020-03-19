City Council members in Union City are urging residents to fill out their census forms.

To help those who may need assistance in completing the form, a Census Day will be held at the Obion County Public Library on April 1st.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said establishing the number of residents was critical.

Mayor Terry Hailey said the public needs to be aware of the importance of responding.

Board members requested Ms. Dillon to acquire around 100 yard signs, indicating Census Day at the library on April 1st.