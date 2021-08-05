Union City Council Votes Unanimously on Property Tax Increase

For the first time in several years, City Council members in Union City have approved a property tax rate for the new fiscal year.

During this weeks meeting at the Municipal Building, City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the new tax proposal.(AUDIO)

Councilman Randy Barnes asked the City Manager about the proposed increase and the new property tax being paid to the county.(AUDIO)

Following discussion, Mayor Terry Hailey called for a vote on the new $2.14 rate.(AUDIO)