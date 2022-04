Union City Councilman Frank Tucker passed away Thursday morning.

The 79 year old Tucker was elected to serve from Ward 4.

According to the City of Union City, Tucker was an Army veteran, who retired after 31 years at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Union City.

He was also a long time Sunday school teacher, deacon and treasurer at Calvary Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Councilman Frank Tucker will be announced on Saturday.