Union City claimed their first ever regional cross country championship on Tuesday, and are now headed to the state.

Team members Dalton Bone, BJ Frankum, Cedrion Cook and Matthew Parr all broke the 20-minute mark, as the boys claimed the Region 7 Small Class championship held at Westview.

The finish was the best of the season for Union City, and secured their second straight trip to the TSSAA State Cross Country meet at Percy Warner Park in Nashville on November 3rd.

Also on the boys team, Taylor Pickering finished 22nd, Reice Gray 29th and Cameron McLendon finished 45th.

Also joining the boys team in state competition will be Katelyn Edmond, after she placed seventh in regional competition.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...