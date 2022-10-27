Union City Cross Country Season Comes to an End

Martin Westview was the final stop this season for Union City High School cross country runners Bailey Wagoner and Rushdon Howell.

Wagoner placed 21st out of 117 girl participants and Howell was 66th among 140 boys in the Region 7A-AA meet Tuesday.

Wagoner, a junior who had qualified for the state meet the past two years and medaled in most races for Union City this season, had another solid performance with a time of 22:52.

Howell is a freshman who showed marked improvement with every race in his first varsity season, and posted a personal-best time of 20:11.

Sophomore Kennedi Robinson did not compete in the event due to an injury.

“Even though today was the end of the line for our runners, we had a great season, and you just can’t be disappointed in kids who give it their all when they take off from that starting line,” coach Ashley Martin said. “The good news is that we had no seniors. Everyone will be back to compete next season, and we’ll look to add some promising 8th graders to the team next season.