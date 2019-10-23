The Union City High School boys cross country team will compete for a state championship.

For the third straight year, the Golden Tornadoes will compete in state competition after winning the Region 7 Small Class championship on Tuesday.

BJ Frankum claimed the regional championship, with three teammates finishing in the Top-9.

Joining the boys team to Nashville on November 2nd will be Kaitlyn Lamb, who qualified for the state with a sixth-place finish.

The State meet will be held at Percy Warner State Park.