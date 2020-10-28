The Union City boys cross country team can pack for a trip to the state meet for a fourth straight year.

The Tornadoes secured their latest state berth on Tuesday, winning the Region 7 Small Division championship for the fourth consecutive Fall at Westview High School.

Union City will now compete against the state’s best on November 5th at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Also joining the boys cross county team will be the Lady Tornadoes freshman Baily Wagoner, who placed fourth individually to qualify for state competition.

On Tuesday at Westview, BJ Frankum placed third, and also placed third in last years state meet.