Barely a month into the school year, the new Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum at Union City Elementary School is drawing rave reviews.

Renee Flood, the Director of Teaching and Learning recently informed school board members about the early success of the program.

Ms. Flood said the K-thru-4 students have taken quickly to the many different topics of learning with the new curriculum.

During the meeting, several students attended to share their learning experiences with the board.

CKLA is a comprehensive elementary program for teaching reading, writing, listening and speaking while also building vocabulary and knowledge in literature, world and American history, and the sciences.