City officials in Union City have announced a decision to hold off on reopening City Hall to the public.

Recent plans called for City Hall to reopen for customer service on Monday, May 4th, following the decision by Governor Bill Lee to eliminate the “Stay at Home” order.

After discussion, city officials will now review the possible opening in the next couple of weeks.

Union City utility customers are reminded to continue to use the drive-thru window at the Municipal Building.