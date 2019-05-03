Many local eyes will be on the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, as a Union City connected horse will be in the field.

Plus Q Parfait will sit in the No.9 hole, of the 19 horse field for the “Run for the Roses”.

The three year old colt was the product of Belvedera, of Calloway Stables in Murray, Kentucky, which is owned by Clint Joiner and Tyler Alexander.

Horseracingnation.com said Plus Q Parfait has two first place wins, the first coming at Keenland in October of 2018 and in the UAE Derby in Dubai in March of this year.

Plus Q Parfait is now owned by Imperial Racing LLC and has earned just over $1.5 million dollars in three starts this year.

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. will be aboard Plus Q Parfait when the Kentucky Derby runs at 5:50 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.