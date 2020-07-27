The City of Union City’s Jason Moss has now added a third title to his daily duties.

Moss has taken over as the city Water Director, adding to his roles of Public Works Director and Waste Water Director.

He assumed the Water Director position upon the July 1st retirement of long time director Bobby Reid.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Moss was asked about the responsibilities of overseeing the city infrastructure systems.

Moss praised the dedication of the employees in each department, which allowed him to assume the multiple positions.

Currently, the City of Union City has 26 employees in the Public Works Department, with six at the Water Department and four with the Waste Water Department.