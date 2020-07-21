As the opening date for the return to school gets closer, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy is still answering questions.

During Monday mornings school board meeting, board member Curtis McClendon asked Kennedy about public concerns.

Kennedy then explained a big obstacle in the return to the classroom.

The Director said as time draws closer to return to school, apprehension is being felt in the community.

Union City is scheduled to return to school on August 10th, after being forced to close for the COVID-19 pandemic in March.