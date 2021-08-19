August 19, 2021
Union City Director of Schools Encouraged With Start of School

Union City Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, says he is encouraged with students and staff at the start of the new year….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City’s Director of Schools says he feels good about the current status of his staff and students.

Despite cases of COVID-19 continuing to increase in Obion County, Director Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News that things are going well at this point.(AUDIO)

 

Director Kennedy also talked about the use of masks and the extra efforts being taken by teachers.(AUDIO)

 

Kennedy said the school system is providing masks for all students and teachers who want to use them during the instructional day.

Charles Choate

