Union City Director of Schools Encouraged With Start of School

Union City’s Director of Schools says he feels good about the current status of his staff and students.

Despite cases of COVID-19 continuing to increase in Obion County, Director Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News that things are going well at this point.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy also talked about the use of masks and the extra efforts being taken by teachers.(AUDIO)

Kennedy said the school system is providing masks for all students and teachers who want to use them during the instructional day.