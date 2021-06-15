Union City Director of Schools Given Contract Extension, Salary Increase
School board members in Union City have rewarded their Director of Schools for the past years leadership.
Board members met last week in a special meeting to discuss the evaluation of Director Wes Kennedy during a pandemic year.
At Monday mornings school board meeting, board Chairman Karl Ullich presented the contract and salary agreement.(AUDIO)
Kennedy succeeded Gary Houston as the Director of Schools, and has now been in the position for four years.