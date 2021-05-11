Union City Director of Schools Offers Thanks for Successful Year

Union City’s Director of Schools expressed his appreciation for all who have made this school year a success.

During Monday mornings school board meeting, in advance of class dismissal this month, Director Wes Kennedy first complimented the sitting members of the board.(AUDIO)

During his report, Director Kennedy also paid tribute to those working within the school system.(AUDIO)

Union City seniors will graduate on May 22nd, with students dismissed for their summer break on May 25th.