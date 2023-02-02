Union City Director of Schools Praises Efforts of School Board Members

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has high regards for his school board members.

Director Kennedy said those who are serving want only the best for the system.(AUDIO)

To have a successful school system, Director Kennedy also said a good school board must be in place.(AUDIO)

The Union City school board includes Chairman Karl Ullrich and Vice-Chairman Cathy Waggoner, along with Dr. John Clendenin, Dr. Wright Jernigan, Scott Gilliam, Rev. Curtis McLendon and Bedford Dunavant.