Union City school officials are preparing for the possibility of the coronavirus in the local area.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News about safety tips being given to staff and students.

Director Kennedy said it was his hopes the school system would not be affected, due to the possibility of having to cancel classes.

The Director said he is not only receiving information from the state, but also from local members of the school board who are in the medical field.

As of Monday, four confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tennessee.